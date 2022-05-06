International federation's ethics committee to review Boxing Canada, Trepanier

Canada's Mary Spencer, left, trades punches with China's Jinzi Li during their 68-75kg women's quarterfinal bout at the 2012 Summer Olympics on August 6, 2012 in London. The International Boxing Association wants Canada's high performance director Daniel Trepanier banned from the women's world championships. In a letter sent to Boxing Canada on Friday, the IBA said it has pulled Trepanier's accreditation for the world championships that open Sunday in Istanbul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz