Tiger-Cats chasing eighth win in nine Labour Day showdowns versus Argonauts

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) speaks to media during the opening day of CFL training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, May 14, 2023.Labour Day never gets old for Lawrence. The veteran linebacker will lead the Hamilton into its annual clash Monday versus arch-rival Toronto before a Tim Hortons Field sellout crowd. Lawrence, 34, is certainly well versed in the Tiger-Cats-Argonauts rivalry, having been in Steeltown since 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn