B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) looks downfield before throwing against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina on August 19, 2022. The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu