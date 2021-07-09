Top-seed Novak Djokovic edges Canada's Denis Shapovalov in Wimbledon semifinal

Canada's Denis Shapovalov leaves the court applauded by Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the end of the men's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON - Denis Shapovalov's (DEN'-ihs SHAP'-oh-VAHL'-ahf) run at Wimbledon has ended, with the Canadian losing in straight sets to top-seed Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) in the semifinals.

Djokovic edged the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 at the All England Club today to secure his seventh final at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Shapovalov, the tournament's 10th seed, pressured Djokovic but won just 1-of-11 breakpoints and committed 36 unforced errors.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

The 34-year-old Serbian has won 19 major titles — just one shy of the record held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — and has captured five Wimbledon titles alone, including the last two at the All England Club. Meanwhile, Shapovalov was in a Slam semi for the first time in his career.

Djokovic has already won this year's Australian Open and French Open, and has now won all seven meetings with Shapovalov.

