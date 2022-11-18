Canada's Alphonso Davies lands as Doha heats up ahead of World Cup kickoff

People pose for a photograph with a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The day after its win over Japan in Dubai in its final World Cup warmup, Canada had no media availability Friday — leaving time to recover, assess and prepare for Wednesday's tournament opener against second-ranked Belgium. But while Canada laid low, the World Cup was hard to miss in downtown Doha. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hassan Ammar