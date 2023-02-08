Ealey: Historic Super Bowl matchup is between two good QBs 'who happen to be Black'

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Chuck Ealey (16) moves down the field with Steve Svitak (51) and Tim Roth (66) of Saskatchewan Roughriders in pursuit during the 1972 Grey Cup game in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 3, 1972. Long before there was Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Doug Williams or even Warren Moon, there was Chuck Ealey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP