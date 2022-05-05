Canadian fighters Rory MacDonald, Julia Budd set to kick off 2021 PFL campaigns

Former Bellator featherweight champion Julia (The Jewel) Budd is shown during the weigh-in for Bellator 257 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday April 15, 2021. nbsp;Canadians Rory (Red King) MacDonald and Julia (The Jewell) Budd, both former Bellator champions, kick off their Professional Fighters League season on Friday in Arlington, Texas, the first step towards a world title and US$1-million payday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bellator-Lucas Noonan *MANDATORY CREDIT*