Redblacks sign American defensive back Dandridge and quarterback Crum

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. Defensive back Brandin Dandridge and quarterback Crum signed deals with the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darron Cummings

OTTAWA - Defensive back Brandin Dandridge and quarterback Dustin Crum signed deals with the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday.

The two Americans were available after being cut from the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Dandridge, 26, returns to the Redblacks. He appeared in eight games for Ottawa last season with 12 tackles and four interceptions.

Crum, 23, enters the CFL for the first time.

He played college football for Kent State, where he completed 576 passes for 7,420 yards, and 55 touchdowns.

The Redblacks (3-8) are tied with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-9) for last in the CFL East and will face the first-place Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.

