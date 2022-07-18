Canadians lose CONCACAF W Championship final to the U.S. on Alex Morgan penalty

Canada's Allysha Chapman, center, is congratulated after scoring her side's 2nd goal against Jamaica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. nbsp;Sixth-ranked Canada takes on the top-ranked U.S. in the CONCACAF W Championship final, with qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics on the line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Llano