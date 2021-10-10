Canada's Auger-Aliassime out at Indian Wells after dropping match to Ramos-Vinolas

Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at Laver Cup tennis, in Boston, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elise Amendola