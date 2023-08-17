Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in hoops World Cup tune-up

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds as Canada beat defending world basketball champion Spain 85-80 in overtime in a tuneup for the FIBA World Cup. Gilgeous-Alexander moves around Argentina's Facundo Campazzo during 2nd half action of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers in Victoria, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito