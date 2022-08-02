Toronto FC loans Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg to Nashville SC

Toronto FC has loaned Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg to Nashville SC for the rest of the 2022 season.
Nashville also gets a 2022 international roster spot from Toronto and the option to make the loan a permanent move in 2023. In exchange, Toronto receives US$225,000 in 2022 general allocation money.
"Jacob is a versatile wide player with rapid pace that makes him a constant threat,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “We are excited to add him as he has the potential to provide a different dimension to our group. At a young age, he also has excellent experience in MLS as well as in representing his country."
The 22-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., has appeared in 13 league games for Toronto this season, including six starts, with two assists.
In need of defensive help to start this season, Toronto coach Bob Bradley tried Shaffelburg at fullback/wingback. Injury and the arrival of Italians Domenico Criscito, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi subsequently limited his playing time.
A pacey winger who liked to run at defenders, Shaffelburg's six MLS starts came in the first eight games of the 2022 season. His last start for the first team was April 24 in a 5-4 loss at New York City FC.
Shaffelburg becomes the 23rd player from last season's TFC first-team roster to move on, although he and defender Luke Singh (FC Edmonton) are out on loan and could return.
Bradley traded designated player Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami) and Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso (Colorado) last month.
Shaffelburg, who signed with Toronto as a homegrown player in 2019, has made 61 appearances for TFC in all competitions. Internationally he has won three caps for Canada.
He made his name at the Berkshire School in Massachusetts, a boarding school whose soccer alumni include Leeds United's Jack Harrison and TFC's Ifunanyachi Achara.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.