Canada's Shapovalov drops second-round match to Mmoh at Delroy Beach Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays a backhand return to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Canada's Denis Shapovalov has fallen out of the Delray Beach Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to American Michael Mmoh in second-round action on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dita Alangkara