Sail Canada launching three new development centres across the country

KINGSTON, Ont. - Sail Canada is planning to launch three new national sailing centres across the country in an effort to help athletes further develop.
The organization says the centres will be set up in Atlantic, Central and Western Canada.
Sail Canada says the goal is to identify talent earlier and provide more systematic coaching and training programs to help athletes progress.
Chief executive officer Don Adams says in a statement that the centres will give young Canadians access to "world class" training, coaching and performance.
He says the aim is to have Canadians on the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics as other nations have caught up in terms of development.
The centres will be managed by high performance director Mike Milner in collaboration with provincial sailing associations and high-performance clubs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.