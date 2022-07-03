SUNDAY'S GAMES

Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3

Kansas City 7 Detroit 4

Miami 7 Washington 4 (10)

Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 0

Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4 Texas 1

Baltimore 3 Minnesota 1

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (11)

Colorado 6 Arizona 5

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 13 San Francisco 4

San Diego 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 0

------

Major League Soccer

Atlanta 2 New York City 2

Philadelphia 0 Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2 New England 2

Minnesota 3 Real Salt Lake 2

N.Y. Red Bulls at Sporting KC

Charlotte 2 Houston 1

Portland 2 Nashville 2

San Jose 2 Chicago 1

------

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.