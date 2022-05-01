Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns the ball during a match against Danielle Collins, of USA, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bernat Armangue