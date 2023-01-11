Canada's Gligic recalibrated for Sony Open, 1st full-field event of PGA Tour in 2023

Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the eighth green during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in St. Simons Island, Ga. Gligic has only taken a few days off since his last PGA Tour event in November. He's been working hard — even getting reps in during a heavy snowfall in Kitchener, Ont., — for the resumption of play this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Stephen B. Morton