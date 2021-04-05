Andreescu to miss Canada's Billie Jean Cup tie, says foot injury is not serious

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, gets up from the court after falling during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu says the foot injury she sustained in the final of the Miami Open is not serious, but it will keep her out of Canada's upcoming tie at the Billie Jean Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky