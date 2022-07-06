B.C. government commits $500,000 to safe sport

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right), BC Premier John Horgan and Minister Melanie Mark watch a wheelchair curling demonstration with Invictus Games competitors during an announcement in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, on Tuesday May 24, 2022. The B.C. government is pumping $500,000 into its safe sport program amid numerous reports of abuse and maltreatment in Canadian sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam