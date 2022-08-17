Defensive reinforcements could be coming for Riders in time to face Lions

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke takes a snap during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary on August 13, 2022. Nathan Rourke and the high-flying B.C. Lions can take care of two objectives with one win Friday night. B.C. (7-1) visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4) to open a home-and-home series riding a four-game win streak. Included was a 32-17 decision at Mosaic Stadium on July 29, a game that saw Rourke, of Victoria, throw for 336 yards and two TDs and rush eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal