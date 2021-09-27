Ekman-Larsson has two points as Canucks down Flames 4-2 in pre-season action

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) fails to get his stick on the puck behind Calgary Flames goalie Daniel Vladar, of the Czech Republic, as it slides wide of the net while Calgary's Dillon Dube (29) defends and Vancouver's Tanner Pearson (70) watches during the third period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck