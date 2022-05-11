Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

Edmonton Elks quarterback Dakota Prukop (14) completes a pass while being chased by B.C. Lions' Boseko Lokombo (20) and Tim Bonner (45) during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Nov. 19, 2021. Veteran CFL quarterback Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck