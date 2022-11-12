Canadian women find themselves at a crossroads after fourth place at Rugby World Cup

Canada's Alysha Corrigan, second right, is supported by teammate Maddy Grant as France's Maelle Filopon, second left, comes in to help in the tackle in the bronze medal game of the women's rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. The Canadian women return home from the Rugby World Cup proud but disappointed after a tournament that saw them impress prior to running into a classy French side in the bronze-medal match.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Photosport, Andrew Cornaga