Schneider: No timeframe for Alek Manoah's return to Blue Jays rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) steps off the mound before being pulled by manager John Schneider (14) against the Houston Astros in first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Monday, June 5, 2023. There's no firm date for pitcher Alek Manoah's return to the Blue Jays starting rotation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj