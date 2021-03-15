Canadians set to compete for NCAA men's basketball championship

Georgetown's Jahvon Blair (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball against Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II

 FF

Here is a list of Canadians competing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament (hometowns in brackets):

Alabama: G Josh Primo (Toronto), F Keon Ambrose-Hylton (Toronto)

Clemson: G/F Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal)

Colgate: F Sam Thomson (Kitchener, Ont.), Malcolm Bailey (Stratford, Ont., on roster but didn't play in any games)

Colorado: G Keeshawn Barthelemy (Montreal)

Drake: G Okay Djamgouz (Toronto)

Drexel: G Matey Juric (Toronto)

Eastern Washington: F Victor Radocaj (Richmond, B.C.)

Florida State: G Nathanael Jack (Mississauga, Ont.)

Georgetown: G Jahvon Blair (Brampton, Ont.)

Gonzaga: G Andrew Nembhard (Aurora, Ont.)

Grand Canyon: G Sean Miller-Moore (Toronto)

Loyola-Chicago: F Aher Uguak (Edmonton)

Oklahoma State: F Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Toronto)

Oral Roberts: F/C Elijah Lufile (Milton, Ont., on roster but didn't play any games)

Oregon: G Chris Duarte (Montreal), F Eugene Omoruyi (Rexdale, Ont.)

Oregon State: F Maurice Calloo (Windsor, Ont.)

Purdue: C Zach Edey (Toronto)

Syracuse: F Quincy Guerrier (Montreal)

UC Santa Barbara: G Brandon Cyrus (Oakville, Ont.), G Max Cheylov (Toronto, on roster but didn't play any games)

Utah State: F Liam McChesney (Prince Rupert, B.C.)

West Virginia: F Gabe Osabuohien (Toronto)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.