HAMILTON - Avery Hayes had two goals and two assists as the Hamilton Bulldogs held on to win Game 2 of the Ontario Hockey League final 5-4 over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 after the Spitfires won the opener 4-3 in overtime on Friday. Game 3 goes Monday in Windsor.
Mason McTavish, Lawson Sherk and Arber Xhekaj also scored for Hamilton. Logan Morrison added three assists.
Matthew Maggio had two goals and an assist for the Spitfires, who were outshot 28-25.
Hamilton held period leads of 3-1 and 5-2. Windsor scored two goals 36 seconds apart late in the third period but their comeback bid fell short.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022