Toronto FC adds experience to backline by signing free agent Shane O'Neill

Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, left, heads the ball over Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Toronto FC bolstered its much-maligned defence Wednesday by signing signed free-agent defender Shane O’Neill on a deal that runs through 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marcio Jose Sanchez