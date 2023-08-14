Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros misses practice Monday following injury

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) is treated by staff as Kenny Lawler (89) takes a knee against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Collaros didn't practise Monday with the Blue Bombers. He suffered an upper-body injury in the first half of Winnipeg's 38-29 comeback road win over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson