The victim of an illegal tackle, Canada's Ben LeSage part of raging rugby controversy

New Zealand All Blacks' George Moala runs with the ball against Wales during the third and final test match between the All Blacks and Wales on Saturday, June 26, 2016, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Tonga centre George Moala has been handed a five-game suspension for a tip tackle on Canadian Ben LeSage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP