Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher to contract extension through 2023

B.C. Lions' James Butler, from left to right, Bryan Burnham and Keon Hatcher celebrate Butler's first touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma had 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns over seven games as a rookie last season. He had a TD on his first CFL reception in a Week 4 victory over Ottawa.

Hatcher had four receptions for 55 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, in the Lions' season-opening 59-15 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.