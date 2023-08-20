Sunday's Games

FIFA Women's World Cup

Championship Game

Spain 1 England 0

---

CFL

Saskatchewan 34 B.C. 29

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 10 Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 6 Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10 Colorado 5

American League

Seattle 7 Houston 6

Baltimore 12 Oakland 1

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 4 Cleveland 1

National League

San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 4 Philadelphia 3

---

NFL Pre-Season

New Orleans 22 L.A. Chargers 17

---

MLS

Montreal 3 Toronto 2

San Jose 1 Vancouver 0

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 2 New York City 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 D.C. United 0

Orlando 3 Chicago 1

Houston 5 Portland 0

St. Louis 6 Austin 3

Atlanta 2 Seattle 0

Charlotte at Miami, ppd

---

