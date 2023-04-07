Struggling CF Montreal face another tough test against New England

CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leaves the field after the Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Montreal 5-0 during an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Following their third-worst loss in club history, CF Montreal are looking to climb out of the Eastern Conference’s basement as they travel to Foxborough, Mass., to face the New England Revolution on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck