Way, Razik, Jans, Desaulniers and Cooper to enter Canadian Squash Hall of Fame

Harvard University squash coach Mike Way gestures at Harvard's Murr Center squash courts in this undated handout image received June 3, 2022. Way will be inducted into the Canadian Squash Hall of Fame tomorrow in Vancouver. He coached former world No. 1 Jonathon Power and several other former national champions over his long career before moving to Harvard in 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Harvard Athletic Communications **MANDATORY CREDIT**