Toronto Arrows acquire rights to Canadian fly half Robbie Povey in trade with Houston

Canadian international Robbie Povey is shown playing for the Houston SaberCats against the Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby game action June 3, 2023, at York Lions Stadium. The Arrows have acquired the rights to Canadian international fly half Povey from the SaberCats in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2023 Major League Rugby collegiate draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kyle Gilmor **MANDATORY CREDIT**