Gymnastics will be at centre of status of women meeting in Ottawa

Ian Moss, CEO of Gymnastics Canada, speaks with reporters outside the courthouse in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Moss and Sarah-Eve Pelletier, Canada's first sport integrity commissioner, will have the floor today in Ottawa. Moss and Pelletier are among those testifying before members of Parliament as the Standing Committee on the Status of Women continues its hearings on the safety of women and girls in sport.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart