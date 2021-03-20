Gallant and Peterman defeat Sahaidak and Lott at Canadian mixed doubles championship

Brett Gallant, left, and Jocelyn Peterman work a rock in the house as Tyrel Griffith and Nancy Faye Martin, right, look on during the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships gold medal game at Willie O'Ree Place, in Fredericton, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Defending champions Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 7-3 on Saturday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan