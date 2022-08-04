Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

FILE -Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their careers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday night, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)