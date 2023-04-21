Toronto FC travels to Philadelphia looking to better execute on offence

Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto, left, drives down field past Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, centre, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Atlanta. Toronto FC visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday in a matchup of MLS teams who are not where they want to be -- in ninth and 10th place in the Eastern Conference, respectively. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Slitz