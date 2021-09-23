Blue Jays' Borucki suspended 3 games for plunking Kiermaier

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, is held back by home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman and Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen after Kiermaier was hit with a pitch by starting pitcher Ryan Borucki, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)