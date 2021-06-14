Canada names 30-man roster for July rugby internationals against Wales, England

Scotland's Allan Dell (1) is tackled by Canada's Matt Heaton (7) and Lucas Rumball (6) during first half action of men's international rugby in Edmonton, Alta., on June 9, 2018. Heaton, of Rugby ATL, Ben LeSage and Lucas Rumball, both of the Toronto Arrows, will co-captain Canada next month for rugby test matches in Wales and England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson