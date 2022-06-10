Star Canadian defender Buchanan signs three-year deal with Chelsea

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, left, and Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan battle for the ball during the women's final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Buchanan has signed a three-year deal with English soccer giant Chelsea. Buchanan joins the storied London club's women's team after a highly successful run with Lyon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andre Penner