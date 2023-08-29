Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become first CFL team to cement playoff spot with win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend. Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Kenny Lawler (89) celebrates his touchdown with the fans during second half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.

According to the CFL, Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5).

Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four-of-seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.

With a win, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight year. Last season, Winnipeg cemented its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.

The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.

