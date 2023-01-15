Canada's Bottcher defeats Edin 5-3 to claim Canadian Open title

Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher makes a shot while playing Team Wild Card Three during playoff action at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Friday, March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

CAMROSE, Alta. - Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday.

After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage.

After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh.

The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final.

Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal. Meanwhile, Edin topped Canadian Brad Gushue for the second time in the competition in order to advance.

The women's final is scheduled for later Sunday where Canada's Kerri Einarson will take on Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.