Former teammates Bourke, Bowman heading into Canadian Football Hall of Fame together

They were teammates for the bulk of their CFL careers, celebrated two Grey Cup wins and spent countless hours off the field together. So it's only fitting that Josh Bourke will enter the Canadian Football Hall of Fame with John Bowman. Bourke waves to the crowd during a ceremony announcing that he will be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame during a CFL football game in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes