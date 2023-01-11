MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's Katherine Sebov has made it into the main draw of the Australian Open.
The Toronto native defeated Switzerland's Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the final round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam event of the season.
Despite being edged out in aces (0-2) and winners (15-18), Sebov committed just two double faults to Waltert's six and had 35 unforced errors to her opponent's 48.
Sebov, 24, also won 69 per cent of first-serve points and broke on three of her eight opportunities.
She defeated Czechia's Linda Noskova and Australia's Priscilla Hon in the previous two qualifying rounds.
Sebov will join the likes of fellow Canadians Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, and Rebecca Marino in the round of 64 which begins Jan. 16 for women's singles.
