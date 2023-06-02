Dabrowski, Fernandez headed for third-round women's doubles showdown at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Denmark's Clara Tauson during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Fernandez are headed for a third-round showdown in the women's doubles draw at the French Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean-Francois Badias