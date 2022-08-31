Czechs poised to make a move in women's hockey with Canada's Carla MacLeod

Czechia coach Carla MacLeod during the IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between Sweden and Czechia in Frederikshavn, Denmark, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022. Carla MacLeod spent her July holiday in Maui studying flash cards she'd made of hockey players she was about to coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix