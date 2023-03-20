Canadian Chris Johnston looking to again make Classic history

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ont., is seen in Clayton, N.Y., in a July 27, 2020 handout photo. It's been steadily upward at the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic for Johnston. The Peterborough, Ont., native has cracked the top-10 of pro bass fishing's premier event the last two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bass Anglers Sportsmen Society, Seigo Saito *MANDATORY CREDIT*