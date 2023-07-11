Lions' defensive lineman Betts leading CFL in sacks with nine

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo, left, is sacked by B.C. Lions' Mathieu Betts during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. CFL offences are getting a break from Betts and the Lions defence. B.C. (4-1) has a league-high 21 sacks this season. The six-foot-three, 250-pound Betts has a CFL-best nine sacks, a career high that matches his combined total over the previous three seasons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck