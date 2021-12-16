Cieplucha, Smith, relay team win medals at world short-course swimming championships

Tessa Cieplucha of Canada waves after winning the gold medal in women's 400m individual medley at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

 FLL

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - Tessa Cieplucha and the women's 4x100 freestyle relay raced to gold, while Rebecca Smith captured silver on a three-medal day for Canada on Thursday at the world short-course swimming championships.

Cieplucha, a 23-year-old Olympian from Oakville, Ont., won the 400-metre individual medley in a personal-best time of four minutes 25.55 seconds.

Cieplucha finished 0.97 seconds ahead of Ireland's Ellen Walshe. American Melanie Margalis earned bronze with a time of 4:26.63. Bailey Anderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was fifth.

Kayla Sanchez, Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil, Smith, and Katerine Savard set a Canadian short-course record to win the relay in a time of 3:28.52.

Smith, a 21-year-old from Red Deer, Alta., was also second in the 200 freestyle in a Canadian short-course record time of 1:52.24.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won gold in a world-record time of 1:50.31.

The championships, which run through Tuesday, are held in a short-course — 25-metre — pool, as opposed to the swimming events at the World Aquatic Championships or the Olympics, which are held in a 50-metre pool.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.

